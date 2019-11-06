Prior to Trump’s phone conversation with Zelensky, Vindman attended a July 10 meeting about Ukraine with Bolton and other White House and State Department officials. During the meeting, according to Vindman and others, Ambassador Gordon Sondland said Trump wanted Zelensky to initiate an investigation of Biden in order to secure a meeting with Trump. Alarmed by the conversation, Bolton “cut the meeting short,” according to Vindman. After the meeting, Vindman told Sondland, “the request to investigate Biden and his son had nothing to do with national security, and that such investigations were not something the National Security Council was going to get involved in or push.”