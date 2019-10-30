Another recommendation is to keep schools open after regular school hours, Saturdays, and during the summer, so that our children are not home alone while their parents are at work. The idea here is to keep kids off the streets and out of trouble by providing supervision and healthy activities. Research has demonstrated that students who are supervised and engaged in school activities are less likely to engage in anti-social, delinquent behavior. These types of programs keep kids out of trouble and save money in the long-term.