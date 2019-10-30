The response to the Kirwan Commission recommendations over the years has been interesting if not, in some cases, disappointing. It is good to note, however, that the report has inspired many of our state leaders to do what is right for our children.
The Kirwan Commission, named after the commission’s chair, William Kirwan, was tasked to review Maryland’s education system and determine how to return Maryland’s public school system to the status of best in the nation, as it was once considered. As the Editorial Board of the Baltimore Sun stated, “If we turn this into an argument that’s just about how much more we spend, we’re missing the point.” But that is just what some state politicians did, at least initially, while missing the point.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan refers to the commission as “The Kirwan Tax Hike Commission.” “Unfortunately, the Kirwan Tax Hike Commission is hell-bent on spending billions more than we can afford, and legislators are refusing to come clean about where the money is going to come from,” Hogan said.
Well, governor, isn’t securing appropriate public education funding partly your responsibility, along with our state legislators? You would think that most people would praise the work of the commission and look at the recommendations as aspirational. Yes, funding their recommendations is and will continue to be a significant challenge; perhaps not possible within the current limits of state revenue. But let’s not kill the messenger because their findings cost money.
What I have not heard is a serious discussion of the actual recommendations. If the price tag is too high to fund all of the recommendations, can we support a few of the best ones? Where is the leadership to evaluate what we can do, not just what we can’t afford to do?
The Commission recommended a 34-percent raise for teachers over five years to match those in Massachusetts and New Jersey, two states noted for their excellent public education programs. Republicans are not big supporters of teachers and teacher unions, so I understand their resistance to better pay for teachers. But, in fact, a high-quality education system depends to a large degree on highly qualified teachers.
Another recommendation is to keep schools open after regular school hours, Saturdays, and during the summer, so that our children are not home alone while their parents are at work. The idea here is to keep kids off the streets and out of trouble by providing supervision and healthy activities. Research has demonstrated that students who are supervised and engaged in school activities are less likely to engage in anti-social, delinquent behavior. These types of programs keep kids out of trouble and save money in the long-term.
The commission recommends more mental health and behavioral specialist staffing. Specifically, one school counselor to 250 students. Most teachers will tell you that this is a priority as student behavior is a significant concern and impediment to teaching.
One recommendation, increasing the availability of pre-school programs, has been recommended by educators for decades. The research tells us that the long-term benefits will more than make up for the costs. If we didn’t do anything else recommended by the Kirwan Commission, this one item would make a significant difference for our children and our state.
Another recommendation is for more career and technology education so that all high school students who do not want to go to college can seek a trade or technical skill. According to the report, “there simply aren’t enough programs or room for every high school student interested in the trades or technical careers.”
These and other recommendations would require the state to spend, by 2030, $2.8 billion more on schools and for local governments to spend a total of $1.2 billion more for their local schools.
Regarding funding, a good start has been — finally — to use the Education Trust Fund from casino revenue the way it was intended — to increase state education funding. According to Peter Franchot, the state comptroller, $600 million in casino money was diverted away from schools during Gov. Martin O’Malley’s administration and $1.4 billion during the Hogan administration.
With the support of Hogan, however, the state has corrected this issue and in FY19 Maryland’s casino revenue generated nearly $543 million for the Education Trust Fund, a record amount. The state will use these additional funds to help pay for some of the commission’s recommendations over the next two years. As casino revenue rises, so will funding for our schools.
The Kirwan Commission has identified many strategies, supported by the research and demonstrated as effective in other states, worthy of our support. Finding money to improve Maryland’s educational system will be a challenge. For the sake of our children and the future of our state, let’s hope our leaders are up to the challenge.
Tom Zirpoli is the program coordinator of the Human Services Management graduate program at McDaniel College. His column appears on Wednesdays. Email him at tzirpoli@mcdaniel.edu.