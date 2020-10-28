Zirpoli: Predictions six days ahead of the election | COMMENTARY

With a big win at the top, Biden will carry several congressional candidates across the line. If he wins, Democrats will need a net pick-up of three seats to take control of the Senate where, according to Cookpolitical.com, nine seats are listed as toss-ups. I predict that the Democrats will pick up a minimum of four of those Senate seats in Arizona, Colorado, Maine, and North Carolina. Other possible Senate pick-ups include Georgia, Iowa and Montana. Republicans will pick up one Senate seat in Alabama giving Democrats a net gain of three.