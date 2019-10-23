On Oct. 10, President Donald Trump, speaking to reporters on the White House lawn, stated that “We have no soldiers in Syria. We’ve won, we beat ISIS, and we beat ‘em badly and decisively. We have no soldiers.”
I imagine the American soldiers risking their lives in Syria were surprised to hear their commander-in-chief deny their existence. In fact, America still had about 1,000 soldiers in Syria as of last week.
Within one hour of the president’s false statement, the Pentagon put out a statement contradicting their boss. Jonathan Hoffman, the chief Pentagon spokesman said, “We had and still have a significant military mission there to ensure the enduring defeat of ISIS, also to maintain the stability of northeast Syria and the region given our other critical missions in the near east.”
In other words, Trump was lying, again. Can anyone imagine the outrage by Republicans if President Barack Obama denied the existence of American soldiers in harm’s way?
Last week, the Trump administration announced that it would place economic sanctions against Turkey for invading Syria and killing Kurdish forces who have been allied with American forces against ISIS.
If you were confused about this, you would be forgiven since it was Trump who, in another infamous phone call, told Turkish President Recep Erdogan that American forces would not prevent Turkey from invading Syria and that Trump would order American troops away from the Syrian-Turkish border to give them free access.
I would love to read a transcript of that phone call!
With Trump’s blessing, Erdogan immediately started bombing Kurdish towns, killing civilians and ordered his military to invade northern Syria to push back or kill Kurdish forces who have been fighting with American forces against ISIS for years. At the time of the invasion, many Kurdish fighters were literally guarding and protecting American soldiers at various US military bases. Of course, the Kurds feel betrayed by their American allies and, in fact, many American soldiers have expressed their outrage and “shame” in abandoning the Kurds.
According to The Washington Post, about 11,000 Kurds have been killed fighting alongside American troops in Syria since 2014. The Kurds have been referred to as one of America’s closest partners in the war against the Islamic State.
Marty Palmer, a former member of an Army Special Forces unit in Syria talked to several media outlets last week about the Kurdish fighters who fought alongside his team. He recalled a battle when eight Kurdish fighters were killed defending American soldiers. In several interviews, Palmer talked about the “bravery” of Kurdish fighters and the “sacrifice” they made to help America contain ISIS.
“It feels like we’re abandoning our closest ally in the fight against ISIS, and we’re abandoning them to a fate that is going to end very poorly for them,” said Palmer. “To completely abandon a force that has given thousands of lives for this conflict is really tough to watch.”
Without consulting his military advisors, Trump not only abandoned the Kurds, but he also placed American soldiers at risk. Reports by various media outlets tell of American soldiers being prevented from their retreat by Turkish artillery fire.
As of last Sunday, the State Department estimated that about 1,000 ISIS fighters, held in prisons across northern Syria and guarded by Kurdish forces, have escaped after Kurdish guards were sent scrambling by the Turkish military. Trump was able to undo in one phone call what it took American and Kurdish soldiers years of fighting to capture these ISIS fighters. A State Department official stated to CNN, “It undercuts our efforts to defeat ISIS by drawing these forces (Kurds) away from the battle.”
How much of this has to do with Trump’s compulsion to please Russia? After all, Russia is the ultimate beneficiary of Trump’s decision to allow Turkey to invade Syria. Russia is Syria’s chief ally and military supporter.
Almost immediately after Turkey invaded Syria, Russia started patrolling the land between Turkish forces and Syrian forces. Television reports have even shown Russian military forces moving into former American military bases. According to The Washington Post, Russia “was moving to fill a security vacuum after President Trump ordered the withdrawal of U.S. troops from northern Syria.”
Once again, Trump is hurting American interests, trashing our allies, and empowering Russia, one of our biggest enemies. Russia, not the United States, will now control events in Syria. And Russia will not work to protect the United States or our European allies from ISIS.
When it comes to Trump’s foreign policy, as stated by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, all roads lead to Russia. Someday, we will find out why.
Tom Zirpoli is the program coordinator of the Human Services Management graduate program at McDaniel College. His column appears Wednesdays. Email him at tzirpoli@mcdaniel.edu.