As of last Sunday, the State Department estimated that about 1,000 ISIS fighters, held in prisons across northern Syria and guarded by Kurdish forces, have escaped after Kurdish guards were sent scrambling by the Turkish military. Trump was able to undo in one phone call what it took American and Kurdish soldiers years of fighting to capture these ISIS fighters. A State Department official stated to CNN, “It undercuts our efforts to defeat ISIS by drawing these forces (Kurds) away from the battle.”