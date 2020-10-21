Zirpoli: For ordinary Americans, it’s time to vote to drain the swamp | COMMENTARY

To stay in power, Republicans are going to have to make voting as difficult as possible for as many Democrats as possible. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is doing his part. He ordered that there be only one ballot collection box per county in Texas, regardless of county geographic size or population. The smallest Texas county is home to about 700 people. The largest county, which includes the city of Houston, has over 4.7 million people. Abbott wants them each to have one ballot box. Why is Abbott trying to make it harder for the people in Houston to vote? Could it be that Houston is where many of Texas’ Democrats live?