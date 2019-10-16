When Clinton was president, Sen. Lindsey Graham stated, “You don’t even have to be convicted of a crime to lose your job as president in this constitutional republic if this body determines your conduct as a public official is clearly out of bounds in your role” and, “Impeachment is about cleansing the office. Impeachment is about restoring honor and integrity to the office.” Back then, Republicans believed that immoral behavior by the president was a standard for impeachment. Today, with Trump as their savior, adjustments in moral convictions have become necessary.