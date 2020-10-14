Zirpoli: What the coronavirus has uncovered about America | COMMENTARY

The general consensus around the world is that America’s response to COVID-19 has been a disaster. In fact, the majority of Americans have been trying to do the right thing despite the lack of leadership or a national strategy. I offer these 10 observations:
1. COVID-19 has demonstrated the need for a strong federal government. The 50-state approach to containing the pandemic in America has not been efficient or effective. Over 215,000 deaths are evidence of this. Usually, the diversity of our 50 states is an effective way to experiment with different policies and strategies and learn from each other. But there are times when the defense of the American people requires a national response. A pandemic is one of those times.
2. National leadership matters. There are times when a strong national leader is necessary to rally the people to make necessary sacrifices for the good of the nation. Someone posted on social media that, back in the day, if President Dwight Eisenhower asked everyone to wear a mask in order to save the nation, everyone would have worn a mask.
3. The statement, “It doesn’t matter who the president is or what political party is in power,” will forever be debunked. It has literally been a matter of life and death. The people making policy in the White House and the State House matter. Elections matter. Our votes matter.
4. America may not be as exceptional as we think. The incompetent response of the US government to this pandemic has shocked the world. With the best medical expertise at our disposal, America should be leading the world in fighting this pandemic. Instead, we are leading the world in the number of infections and deaths. See 1, 2, and 3 above.
5. International trade is vital to a nation’s success. Most businesses in America understand that international trade is critical to their supply chain and that without international trade their businesses can’t survive. Just ask the American auto industry. They depend on auto parts from around the world to build a car. Ask American farmers who sell the majority of their crops to other nations. And ask the medical industry, which imports most of its medications and medical devices.
6. No nation can do it alone. The worldwide supply chain for ventilators, medications, masks, and other virus-related necessities has demonstrated that no nation, not even America, can do it alone. During a pandemic, international cooperation is not just preferred, but necessary for our survival. We need to be building bridges.
7. It seems that a sizable number of Americans would have accepted the Kool-Aid offered by Jim Jones. This has been demonstrated during several political rallies where, at great risk to themselves and their family members, some Americans crowded around each other, without masks, to listen to their candidate for president. As troubling as these events appear, we must remember that they represent a minority of Americans.
8. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 500,000 children have been infected with the virus. And while some Americans will not wear a mask, even for the benefit of their children, the majority of American parents have risen to the occasion and have made great sacrifices to balance their own work and their children’s schooling. Parents have not received enough credit during this pandemic.
9. Our democracy is not as strong as we thought, but perhaps, strong enough. The coronavirus has brought out some underlying issues regarding the individual rights of some vs. the overall societal good. Yet, I am impressed at how dedicated so many Americans are to doing the right thing, not just for themselves, but for the greater good. I believe these Americans are the majority.
10. While some Americans can’t see beyond their own bellybuttons, most Americans are willing to do what they have to do for the good of their families, friends, and communities. In Asian cultures, when a person has a cold or flu, he/she wears a mask out of respect for family members, friends, and neighbors. In many Asian cultures, the health and well-being of the community are more important than their own personal needs. The debate about mask-wearing in America is a debate about caring for others. Most Americans gladly make the appropriate sacrifices for the benefit of all. Unfortunately, the selfish minority receives too much attention while the majority of Americans understand that society does better when everyone is willing to sacrifice for the greater good and where everyone looks after one another.
The majority of Americans have risen to the occasion during this pandemic. They are the true patriots of our day.
Latest Carroll County Times Opinion
Tom Zirpoli is the program coordinator of the Human Services management graduate program at McDaniel College. He writes from Westminster. His column appears Wednesdays. Email him at tzirpoli@mcdaniel.edu.