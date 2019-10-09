None of this is true, of course, but Trump loves a good conspiracy theory. During Trump’s phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, he not only encouraged Zelensky to investigate Joe Biden, but he also asked Zelensky to look for the server. Trump’s former counter-terrorism adviser, Tom Bossert, recently said, “I’m deeply frustrated with what he and the legal team is doing and in repeating that debunked theory to the president. It sticks in his mind when he hears it over and over again and for clarity here, let me again repeat that it has no validity.”