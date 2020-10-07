Zirpoli: Trump’s taxes symptomatic of larger issues at the IRS | COMMENTARY

The real story about President Donald Trump’s tax history has little to do with him. The real story has to do with our tax system and how rich people like Trump are able to avoid paying their fair share.
According to Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, Trump called the IRS “stupid.” Well, the IRS is simply implementing the laws of our nation. And, yes, the tax laws are clearly inadequate, as written by Congress, because they benefit the rich while impoverishing our nation of needed resources. However, when teachers pay more in taxes than billionaires, “stupid” may be the appropriate description.
Trump did not pay taxes in 11 out of 18 years between 2000 and 2017, according to The New York Times.
He paid only $750 in 2016 and 2017. Many Americans have that much deducted from a single paycheck.
Our schools, military, roads, parks, and social services are paid by our collective taxes. Those who make the most money should contribute the most in taxes, not the least. In addition, our nation is dangerously in debt, not because we spend too much — what the rich want you to believe — but because many Americans and corporations are not paying their fair share.
It is wrong for American billionaires to pay foreign countries more taxes than they do to the U.S. where they live. According to The New York Times, "During his first two years as president, Trump received $73 million from foreign operations, which in addition to his golf properties in Scotland and Ireland included $3 million from the Philippines, $2.3 million from India and $1 million from Turkey. The president in 2017 paid $145,400 in taxes to India and $156,824 to the Philippines, compared to just $750 to the U.S. So much for America first.
This part of the story provides evidence of why previous presidents have put their businesses in blind trusts. Trump is clearly beholden to several foreign nations due to his business interests, his loans from foreign entities, and the taxes he owes to them. It is difficult to believe that when he interacts with foreign leaders, Russian President Vladimir Putin for example, he isn’t influenced by these financial obligations.
As stated by Stephen Collinson, writing for CNN.com, it has been a “long-time fear” that Trump “is managing US diplomacy in order to prioritize his own personal and financial goals rather than the wider national interests. Trump, for instance, derives millions of dollars in income from countries like Turkey and the Philippines that are led by autocrats who he has praised but who infringe traditional US values like human rights.”
The IRS should be catching items in our tax returns such as Trump paying his daughter $747,622 in “consulting fees” when she is already an employee of the Trump company. The payment was then used as a company “expense” which lowered Trump’s tax bill. But, the IRS has been gutted by Republican politicians in Washington over many decades.
Natasha Sarin at the University of Pennsylvania found that “the IRS today cannot administer tax laws effectively” and “will fail to collect an estimated $7.5 trillion in owed tax” over the next 10 years.
I remember when presidential candidate Michael Dukakis promised to double the number of IRS agents if elected president so that tax cheaters could be made to pay their fair share. He lost, and the IRS got even smaller. The result is that a billionaire like Trump can get away (so far) with taking a $70,000 tax deduction for hair care.
Why is it that ordinary Americans are responsible for the money they lose, but when Trump and other large businesses lose money on golf courses, buildings, and other investments, they can use the loss as a tax break? Why are ordinary Americans held responsible for their bad investments and poor judgment while paying for Trump’s poor business decisions regarding his investments in golf resorts which he gets to stay and enjoy for free?
As stated by Zack Carter of Huffpost.com, “The Trump family is exactly what the American tax code is designed to create — an incompetent, intergenerational graft that our government rewards for draining the nation’s resources and destroying social value. Tipping the scales in favor of the rich doesn’t just generate inequality, it creates an inept upper class shielded from the consequences of its errors and granted access to political power.”
Our tax system is corrupt and the enforcement of that system is also corrupt. But don’t expect the folks in Washington to fix it. It works for them, even while it bankrupts our nation.
Tom Zirpoli is the program director of the Human Services Management program at McDaniel College. He writes from Westminster. His column appears Wednesdays. E-mail him at tzirpoli@mcdaniel.edu.