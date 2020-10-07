Zirpoli: Trump’s taxes symptomatic of larger issues at the IRS | COMMENTARY

It is wrong for American billionaires to pay foreign countries more taxes than they do to the U.S. where they live. According to The New York Times, "During his first two years as president, Trump received $73 million from foreign operations, which in addition to his golf properties in Scotland and Ireland included $3 million from the Philippines, $2.3 million from India and $1 million from Turkey. The president in 2017 paid $145,400 in taxes to India and $156,824 to the Philippines, compared to just $750 to the U.S. So much for America first.