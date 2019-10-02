If there was nothing inappropriate with Trump’s request for a “favor” from Zelensky to investigate Biden, why did White House officials hide the transcript in a special server reserved for our nation’s top-secret operations? First, does anyone else see the irony in Trump using a special server? Second, there are no national secrets in the Trump-Zelensky transcript with the exception of Trump’s inappropriate behavior. And it has been recently discovered that phone calls with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Russian leader Vladimir Putin have also been hidden from normal review protocols. Did, as reported, Trump really tell Putin that he was not concerned about Russia’s interference in our elections? Stay tuned.