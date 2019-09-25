Zirpoli: For Democrats, electability is key

Many Democrats are looking for a candidate with experience who can stabilize a federal government they view as chaotic, especially regarding international affairs. Trump has alienated our long-time allies while reinforcing autocrats and dictators in North Korea, Russia, and Saudi Arabia. He has withdrawn the U.S. from important trade deals. His tariff war is driving farmers into bankruptcy in record numbers. He has allowed Russia and North Korea to exploit his ego and inexperience. And his policies against China are hurting American consumers. Some supporters may view Biden as the candidate with the experience to start fixing these issues on day one in the White House.