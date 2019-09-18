Zirpoli: Time to get back to the basics in terms of patient care

My mom had a “discharge meeting” at 2 pm on a Thursday. Her discharge was approved by the team, including me, who believed I could take better care of her in her home with my siblings. How silly we were to believe that my mom would get to sleep in her bed that evening. In fact, the physician assistant was not available to sign the discharge papers and would not be available until noon the following day. I finally wheeled my mom out of the facility at 2 pm the following day; 24 hours after her team approved her discharge. According to the nurse, this was “normal.” My mom took up space in an expensive skilled nursing facility for 24 hours of unnecessary “care.” And this is “normal.”