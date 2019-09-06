Zirpoli: An annual review of college students; how many, how much they pay and owe, political leanings, etc.

There were over one million international students attending American institutions of higher education in the 2017-18 academic year. The top 25 doctoral institutions enrolled 23 percent of them. New York University, for example, enrolled almost 18,000 international students. Some community colleges also have significant international enrollments. Houston Community College, for example, enrolled 6,118 international students. Most international students come from Asia (about 758,000), with many of them coming from China (about 350,000) and India (231,000).