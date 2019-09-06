Zirpoli: An annual review of college students; how many, how much they pay and owe, political leanings, etc.

Each year the Chronicle of Higher Education publishes their Almanac on Institutions of Higher Education. Their latest edition was published in August of this year and covers 2017 data. The data cited in this column are from this publication.
In 2017, there were almost 20 million students enrolled in colleges and universities, from doctoral institutions to associate colleges.
Some colleges have very high enrollments. For example, Texas A&M has about 67,000 students and the University of Central Florida has about 66,000 students. Some community colleges also have very high enrollments, such as the Ivy Tech Community College of Indiana with about 75,000 students. For-profit online institutions report even larger enrollments. The University of Phoenix reports almost 104,000 students.
Enrollment in American institutions of higher education is increasing, on average, over the last 10 years. Doctoral level public institutions are up about 14 percent between 2007 and 2017, and master level public institutions are up just under eight percent during the same time period. The same level of increases was observed in private institutions.
Students attending college in America are 66 percent white and 34 percent minority. African-American students make up just over 14 percent of college students in America. First-generation students (neither parent attended college) represent about 18 percent of college students, 61 percent have two parents with a college degree, and 57 percent have one parent with a college degree.
For those interested in the political views of American students, about 36 percent report themselves as “liberal” or “far left,” 41 percent as “middle of the road,” and 22 percent as “conservative” or “far-right.”
About 90 percent of the students described themselves as “heterosexual/straight,” 23 percent as “Roman Catholic,” and 57 percent as “A” students in high school. Seventy percent of them reported taking between one and nine Advanced Placement courses in high school. Seventy-six percent were accepted by their first-choice college.
The top majors of American college students in 2017 were biological and life sciences (15.5%), business (13.8%), health professions (11.7%), engineering (11.5%), and social science (11%). And about 40 percent of the students reported that they planned to continue their education at the graduate level.
The majority of students received public or private assistance to pay their tuition. A majority (55%) received merit-based scholarships, 37 percent received need-based scholarships, 29 percent received Pell Grants, and about 22 percent participated in work-study jobs in college to help cover their tuition.
The Chronicle reported that in 2019, Americans owed nearly $1.5 trillion in student-loan debt. Forty percent of this debt was owed by Americans between 19 and 29-year-olds. Also in 2019, 11 percent of all student debt was “seriously delinquent” or “two to three percentage points higher than the rates of delinquency for mortgages during ... the housing crisis in 2009-11.”
There were over one million international students attending American institutions of higher education in the 2017-18 academic year. The top 25 doctoral institutions enrolled 23 percent of them. New York University, for example, enrolled almost 18,000 international students. Some community colleges also have significant international enrollments. Houston Community College, for example, enrolled 6,118 international students. Most international students come from Asia (about 758,000), with many of them coming from China (about 350,000) and India (231,000).
For American students studying in other countries, Britain, Italy, and Spain were the top destinations. More than half of American study-abroad students traveled to Europe, with China, Australia, and Costa Rica next.
Attending college can be expensive, depending on where you go. Harvey Mudd College topped the list as the most expensive 4-year private nonprofit school ($75,000 tuition and room & board), and the College of William & Mary as the most expensive 4-year public institution ($35,636 for tuition and room & board).
The University of Virginia (where I did my graduate studies), had the highest public graduation rate (88.3% four-year rate and 94.6% six-year rate). Interestingly, The University of Virginia is frequently considered the best deal for public institutions. The College of William and Mary, another public school in Virginia, had an 85.1 percent four-year rate and a 92.1% six-year graduation rate.
On the private school side, graduation rates are higher with Yale at a 97.4 six-year graduation rate. Johns Hopkins had the highest private four-year graduation rate (87.1) for “primarily residential” private schools. I guess if you are a serious enough student to get into any of these top schools, you are likely to graduate.
Tom Zirpoli writes from Westminster. He is program coordinator of the Human Services Management graduate program at McDaniel College. His email address is tzirpoli@mcdaniel.edu.