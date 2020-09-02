Zirpoli: Trump got us into this mess, offers four more years of chaos | COMMENTARY

It is interesting that of the four people killed or injured in Kenosha, Wisconsin last week, two were killed and one injured by a self-proclaimed Trump supporter vigilante running around with an assault rifle. The other person injured was from a policeman, days earlier, who shot a Black man in the back seven times.
Yet, President Donald Trump wants us to be afraid of the protesters.
At the National Republican Convention, we were warned about how bad things would be if former Vice President Joe Biden is elected in November. How about how bad things already are after four years of Trump? Our nation is racked by social upheaval, the economy is heading south, and we are in the middle of a pandemic. Will someone please tell the Trump folks that Biden has not been our president for the past four years. Biden did not get us into this mess. That would be Trump. And he wants four more years to bring us more of the same.
As stated by Dan Rather, “The Trump re-election strategy seems to be to argue that only Donald Trump can save America from Donald Trump’s America.”
Four years ago, Trump promised to make America great again. In fact, America was already great before Trump entered the White House. He has not made our nation greater. He has made us weaker, especially in the eyes of the world. And he has made us sicker, more depressed, and more anxious.
Trump says that electing Biden will bring us “mayhem.” I think we already have mayhem, thank you. Trump says that Biden will bring us rioting in the streets. Check.
And what has Trump done about any of these challenges besides throw gasoline on the fire? That is what he does because he doesn’t know how to fix anything. He only knows how to make things worse.
Our nation is in the middle of a pandemic and Trump doesn’t know what to do. We need more testing and quicker results to contain the spread.
Trump wants to do less testing so the numbers don’t reflect poorly on his handling of the pandemic. Too late for that.
We need more mask-wearing. Instead, Trump invites 1,500 people to the White House to listen to his acceptance speech. Few wore masks and there was no social distancing. Already, people who attended the nominating portion of his in-person convention in North Carolina are testing positive for COVID-19. He has become the Spreader-In-Chief.
Instead of providing leadership and modeling behavior that would reduce the spread of the virus, he gives his followers permission to ignore the rules of containment. Talk about privilege. He understands the need for testing at the White House to protect himself, but not for anyone else to protect anyone else. And why are we wasting valuable tests on people who refuse to wear a mask or social distance?
Vice President Mike Pence said in his speech that “You won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America.” With over 180,000 Americans dead from COVID-19, I don’t think many Americans feel safe in Trump’s America.
And with no plan to rally Americans to defeat the virus, Americans understand that we wouldn’t be any safer if Trump is reelected.
Most Americans understand that until we get the virus under control, we can’t have an economic recovery or safely open schools. The majority of Americans also understand that Trump is incapable of getting us there.
Trump wants us to believe that the protesters are dangerous. But as Republican writer David Brooks stated, “the real source of danger is Trump’s chaotic incompetence and that Trump’s mean world extremism is corrosive to the social order. When the social order dissolves, people suffer.”
Trump feeds off of the chaos and social disorder he creates. He uses it to instill fear in people and he has no intention of trying to solve our nation’s problems. First, he doesn’t know how to address these challenges. Second, he needs and uses the chaos to scare people in believing he is going to save them. Then, he creates more chaos.
As Brooks stated, “In a civilized society law and order is not established with a bullying jackboot. Law and order is established through the calm, regular enforcement of decency, so people across society behave like stable, honorable human beings.” Trump talks law and order while he breaks the law and encourages disorder.
Trump stated, “This election will decide whether we save the American dream.” On that point, we agree.
Tom Zirpoli is the program coordinator for the Human Services Management graduate program at McDaniel College. He writes from Westminster. His column appears Wednesdays. Email him at tzirpoli@mcdaniel.edu.