Zirpoli: Trump got us into this mess, offers four more years of chaos | COMMENTARY

At the National Republican Convention, we were warned about how bad things would be if former Vice President Joe Biden is elected in November. How about how bad things already are after four years of Trump? Our nation is racked by social upheaval, the economy is heading south, and we are in the middle of a pandemic. Will someone please tell the Trump folks that Biden has not been our president for the past four years. Biden did not get us into this mess. That would be Trump. And he wants four more years to bring us more of the same.