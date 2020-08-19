Zirpoli: Harris, the Asian American vote and the need for ‘addition’ to win elections | COMMENTARY

The selection of Sen. Kamala Harris to be Joe Biden’s running mate is an important moment in history for African Americans. It is also an important moment for millions of Asians, especially Indian Americans.
Harris is considered Asian because, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, this racial category includes “a person having origins in any of the original peoples of the Far East, Southeast Asia, or the Indian subcontinent…”
Harris’s mother, Shyamala Gopalan, immigrated from India to complete her doctoral program at UC Berkeley.
Harris’s father immigrated from Jamaica. Many people wonder why many Jamaicans are of African descent. In fact, according to the National Library of Jamaica, 92 percent of Jamaicans are decedents of the Atlantic slave trade of the 16th and 17th centuries when about 600,000 African slaves were imported to Jamaica.
According to the 2017 U.S. Census, there were 22.4 million Asian Americans living in the United States. They are the fastest-growing minority in the United States and they will represent about 10 percent of the American population by 2050. Included within this group are about 3 million Indian Americans.
As the daughter of immigrants, Harris’s selection is a significant counter-narrative to the anti-immigration policies of the Trump administration. It is also a counter-narrative to the racist Asian tropes Trump has been using (“Kung Flu” and “Chinese Flu”) to describe COVID-19.
According to Pew Research, nearly a third of Asian Americans say they’ve been subject to racist slurs or jokes since the COVID-19 outbreak in this country. Many believe that Trump has emboldened racists in America to strike out against Asians and other minorities.
My Republican friends assure me that not all Trump supporters are racists. However, it is interesting to note that white supremacist groups, KKK members, and self-proclaimed racists are all vocal supporters of him. It has become difficult not to judge Trump supporters by the company they keep.
It seems that Trump and many Republican politicians have given up on attracting minority voters, including Asian American voters. They are not noted for being overly political, however, turnout for Asian Americans increased by 14 percent between the 2014 and 2018 mid-term elections. Many attribute the increase to Trump’s anti-Asian rhetoric.
“We are now watching in real-time as the Republicans change the way they talk about coronavirus, intentionally stoking xenophobia in order to shift attention away from President Trump’s truncated response,” said Congresswoman Judy Chu of California. “Their words are inciting racism and violence against Asian Americans in the United States.”
In 2018, an increase in votes from Asian Americans was credited with flipping several California House seats from Red to Blue. And they are credited with making the state of Nevada, where Asian Americans make up 10 percent of the voting electorate, a fairly reliable Blue state.
Their participation is expected to increase again in 2020, especially with Harris on the ticket.
Many Asian Americans live in Texas and Georgia, two states that Democrats plan to flip to their side over the next decade. Their changing demographics make that possible, especially with the increasing number of Hispanic and Asian American voters. In fact, according to fivethirtyeight.com, recent polling shows Biden nearly tied with Trump in Texas and Georgia, two states Trump must win to hold onto the White House.
Haley Barbour, chairman of the Republican Party from 1993 to 1997, used to remind Republicans that, “Politics is ultimately about addition, not subtraction.” As Senate Majority Whip John Thune, a Republican from South Dakota, recently noted, Trump is “good with his base. Unfortunately, all of the people who are going to decide in November are the people in the middle.”
As Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas said, “Sometimes he undermines himself.” Actually, he is undermining the future of the Republican Party. Traditional Reagan Republicans understand the math of the American electorate, even if Trump Republicans don’t.
Together, Asian Americans, Blacks, and Hispanics make up about 36 percent of the US population. Without them — and Republicans seems to be doing all they can to suppress their vote — the future looks bleak for any political party counting on a shrinking base of white high school graduates. That demographic alone is unlikely to win a national election in 2020 or beyond.
As Barbour says it is all about addition.
Tom Zirpoli is the program coordinator of the Human Services Management program at McDaniel College. He writes from Westminster. His column appears Wednesdays. Email him at tzirpoli@mcdaniel.edu.