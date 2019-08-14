Zirpoli: Relationships key to breaking stereotypes and prejudices

My life is richer because of my experiences and relationships with people who are different from me. But I’m still learning. For example, McDaniel professor Apollo Mian recently spoke at a graduation ceremony about his home in Bangladesh. Because of my ignorance and stereotypes, images of poverty immediately came to my mind. But professor Mian informed us that there have been 26 female presidents in Bangladesh and that plastic bags were banned there over a decade ago. In many ways, Bangladesh is more progressive than the United States.