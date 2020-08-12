Zirpoli: We’ve failed ourselves, our nation, our children during this pandemic

They say a picture is worth a thousand words. Allow me to give you two.
The first picture, taken by Randall Hill of Reuters, is of two tour boats, one American and one Canadian, passing each other below Niagara Falls. On the American boat, over 100 passengers stand shoulder to shoulder. If anyone on that boat was sick with COVID-19, they could easily spread it to the other tourists. On the Canadian boat of a similar size, the tour was limited to six riders so that everyone could stand far apart from each other.
Canada is averaging about 600 new cases per day. America is averaging over 60,000 cases per day.
The second picture from an unknown photographer is of long lines of Americans waiting to get into the newly opened Disney World in Florida on the day that the state broke their all-time record for new cases of the coronavirus. Neither Disney Corporation nor Florida State officials had a problem with this opening. Florida is averaging over 8,000 new cases per day, but let’s all go to Disney World.
Neither of these pictures is reflective of a functioning nation.
Face it, America, we aren’t even trying.
I don’t recall the athlete’s name, but during a radio interview about the difficulty of holding professional sports during a pandemic, the athlete responded that “professional sports are for functioning nations.”
Schools are also for functioning nations. We can’t have normal classes for our kids because many Americans are unwilling to wear a mask or stop gathering in groups in order to stop the spread. When was so little asked of a nation for the sake of their children?
Everyone says, “But they have school in Europe.” Indeed, they do.
They have school because they made the sacrifices necessary to get the virus under control. They did the hard work. We did not. They made sacrifices. We went to Disney World.
In Georgia, in late July, a summer camp for about 600 kids, where masks were not required, was closed after a couple of days when, so far, half the kids and adults tested positive for the virus. And not all the kids were tested. The camp organizers apologized. Instead, they should be charged with child endangerment. I don’t know what to say about their parents. A functioning nation would not allow our children to be placed at such a significant risk in the middle of a pandemic.
In South Dakota, 250,000 people are gathering at the 80th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally this week. Enough said.
Instead of making progress like so much of the civilized world, we are still arguing — six months into the pandemic — about what to do.
Should we wear masks? (Yes!) Should hundreds of people gather inside crowded churches? (No!) Can we party with dozens of friends if it is outside? (Not without masks and social distancing!) Many Republican state governors refuse to require their citizens to wear masks. Worse, they are preventing mayors and county executives from regulating the spread within their own cities. So much for local control.
Clearly, the lack of national leadership has failed our nation and many of our state leaders have failed us. We should definitely hold them responsible in November. Yet, we failed ourselves. At this point in the pandemic do we really need a president or governor to tell us that wearing a mask keeps us, our family, and our friends safe? We are making the decision to wear a mask or not, to go to a bar or not, to party with our friends or not. We, the American people, failed our nation and our children.
World War I and II were epic challenges for our nation. Yet, we won both because of the significant sacrifices made by millions of Americans who were willing to put their country before their own needs, even if it meant giving their lives. Saving the nation for their children and grandchildren made them the Greatest Generation. I don’t know what history will label us. How about the “Me Generation.”
Mature adults know that things don’t magically appear and disappear; only children think that way. Mature adults understand that when you want something, you need to work for it and, perhaps, make sacrifices to achieve your goal. Want schools to open in the fall?
Then everyone needs to wear a mask and stop gathering in groups and spreading the virus. Making these simple sacrifices — if you can call them that — for the sake of our children attending school safely should not have been a difficult sell.
Sadly, it was too much to ask for many Americans.
Latest Carroll County Times Opinion
Tom Zirpoli is the program director of the Human Services Management graduate program at McDaniel College. He writes from Westminster. His column appears on Wednesday. Email him at tzirpoli@mcdaniel.edu.