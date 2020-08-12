Zirpoli: We’ve failed ourselves, our nation, our children during this pandemic

Clearly, the lack of national leadership has failed our nation and many of our state leaders have failed us. We should definitely hold them responsible in November. Yet, we failed ourselves. At this point in the pandemic do we really need a president or governor to tell us that wearing a mask keeps us, our family, and our friends safe? We are making the decision to wear a mask or not, to go to a bar or not, to party with our friends or not. We, the American people, failed our nation and our children.