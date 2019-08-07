Zirpoli: If you believe Trump, I have a bridge to sell you

Other politicians would be embarrassed to hold a rally near an old bridge they promised to replace three years ago. Not Trump. Indeed, he held his rally and told his supporters — wait for it — that if they would just reelect him, he would get them that new bridge he promised three years ago. “If we win this election, which is just 16 months away,” Trump told them, “we’re giving you a brand new bridge. We’ll have it all set to go day one, right after the election.”