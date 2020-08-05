Zirpoli: COVID-19 testing and the tale of two homes | COMMENTARY

The poor state of COVID-19 testing in the United States is preventing essential businesses and schools from operating safely. The testing we primarily use, with results returned in 3 to 14 days, is unhelpful. We need a rapid or same-day testing system, as they use in the White House, to prevent the spread of the virus.
In our agency, Target Community & Educational Services, the need for same-day testing can be demonstrated in the tale of two group homes. Each is home for three adults with developmental disabilities.
The homes are managed by two graduate students from McDaniel College as part of a two-year master’s degree in Human Services Management. As the house managers, the graduate students live in a two-bedroom basement apartment while the clients live on the main floor.
In addition to the two live-in managers, our homes require additional direct care staff who work across three, 8-hour shifts, seven days a week. Many of our clients require one-on-one care.
In the first home, one of the live-in house managers became sick during her time away from the home she manages. She was tested and was found to be positive — the same day. She isolated herself in the basement apartment of her Target home. Over the next two days, we were able to send all of the other staff and all three clients to a same-day COVID-19 testing lab in Montgomery County. All tests returned negative and so we immediately knew that the clients were safe and that the home’s employees could continue working.
Knowing that the manager’s roommate was negative, we could safely move her into another agency home for 14 days while her roommate recovered. And she could safely work with her clients during the day.
Same-day testing gave us the answers we needed in a timely manner to manage this home and prevent the virus from spreading to other employees or clients.
A few weeks later, we had a similar situation in a second home.
This time, however, same-day testing was not available. Due to a shortage, the lab we used had to limit same-day testing kits to people having surgery. When an employee at this second home became sick, we were unable to determine the status of the other employees or the clients in the home.
We still had everyone tested, twice, at two testing locations, two days apart. As of Tuesday, 10 days later, none of the results from the first round of tests from a lab used by the local Health Department have been reported. For the second round of tests at our usual testing site, the bulk of the results were reported to us over a period of three to five days.
In the first home, we were able to isolate the infected staff member and have everyone else continue to safely care for our clients.
In the second home, we had no idea if the other employees and clients had the virus. We were flying blind.
The ideal situation would have been to isolate everyone in the house who was possibly exposed to the infected employee. But we could not do that. The three clients needed total care. Some of the staff had to work, but we did not have the information we needed to determine who could safely work and who should be isolated.
Another alternative would have been to bring in staff from other homes while everyone in the affected home was isolated. But because we did not know if the clients were infected, these employees would then have to be isolated after working in the home. Soon, we would have no one left to work in any of our homes.
Over a period of five long days, we discovered that three employees and two clients tested positive. One of the clients had to be transferred to the hospital due to pre-existing conditions.
At this point, all the test results could be invalid. Between the time of the tests and receiving the results, several employees who tested negative had worked with other employees or clients who eventually tested positive. Even with all the PPE precautions, if they were negative at the time of their testing, they could now be positive due to long-term, repeated exposure to employees and clients who had the virus.
Until we have a vaccine, rapid testing is critical to containing outbreaks. Without same-day testing, businesses like ours we are flying blind while the virus spreads.
Latest Carroll County Times Opinion
Tom Zirpoli is the program director of the Human Services Management graduate program at McDaniel College and the CEO of Target Community & Educational Services, Inc. His column appears on Wednesdays and he writes from Westminster. Email him at tzirpoli@mcdaniel.edu.