Zirpoli: With Stars and Stripes on the ropes, fight for free press continues | COMMENTARY

The House included funding for Stars and Stripes in their 2021 defense policy bill and pending defense budget bill, with strong bipartisan support. The Senate did not include funding in their defense policy bill but has not settled their defense budget. The Senate Appropriations Committee has yet to weigh in. Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen, a member of that committee, emailed me that, “Stars & Stripes provides important information on a range of issues of interest to our troops, their families, and to the general public. I was disappointed to see the [Senate’s defense policy bill] did not include this funding, and I will be urging my colleagues to ensure this issue is addressed as the House and Senate negotiate the final legislation.”