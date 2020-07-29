Zirpoli: With Stars and Stripes on the ropes, fight for free press continues | COMMENTARY

Why is the Pentagon under the Trump Administration trying to eliminate the Stars and Stripes newspaper which has capably served our troops around the world for decades?
For those of you not familiar with this publication, it is the oldest newspaper for US troops, especially those deployed and who may not have access to the internet and American media. In addition, the paper provides troops with independent military news that is not usually covered in the mainstream media but is essential information for the troops and their families.
Published continuously since World War II, Stars and Stripes has regional hubs in Germany, Japan, and Washington, D.C. Reporters are based on U.S. military bases around the world. The mission is to distribute a reliable news report digitally or in print wherever our troops are deployed. The print version is especially valued by troops deployed in Afghanistan, the Persian Gulf, the Horn of Africa, and Eastern Europe where internet access can be limited, and those deployed can be especially isolated.
For the purposes of full disclosure, Ernie Gates, my brother-in-law, serves as the paper’s ombudsman. His job, as he describes it, is to “hold the newsroom accountable to journalism values, such as accuracy and impartiality, and to defend it from command interference or censorship.” Today, he and others are defending this historic newspaper from total censorship.
The paper has found itself in the cross-hairs of the Trump administration while reporting on the spread of the coronavirus on foreign military bases and Navy ships. While they receive half of their funding from the Pentagon, the paper is independent and exists to serve our troops and their families, not the Pentagon or the White House.
“Stars and Stripes has provided a valuable service to millions of military members and the Department of Defense (DoD) for more than 70 years,” Pentagon spokesman Lt. Col. Christopher Logan said. “Their hard work and dedication in reporting on issues that matter the most to the military community continues to be of value.” However, he added, “The DoD must prioritize spending to support our warfighters in the most critical areas of need. Therefore, the Department has made the difficult decision that beginning in the fiscal year 2021, it will no longer provide appropriated funds to Stars and Stripes.”
Logan argues that on one hand, Stars and Stripes provides “valuable service to millions of military members,” yet they want to eliminate this service in order to “prioritize spending to support our warfighters.” I would think that any “valuable service” to our troops also “supports our warfighters.” Besides, the Pentagon’s contribution to this “valuable service” is $15 million out of its $740 billion budget.
This is another example of the Trump administration at odds with a free and independent press. When Stars and Stripes writes about possible COVID-19 breakouts in Department of Defense schools for the children of deployed troops in Japan or about outbreaks on Navy ships, I’m guessing someone in the White House is not happy.
It seems that the Trump administration is trying to control what our troops and their families read. Their newspaper’s independence is the issue here, not the need to transfer funds for more guns.
The House included funding for Stars and Stripes in their 2021 defense policy bill and pending defense budget bill, with strong bipartisan support. The Senate did not include funding in their defense policy bill but has not settled their defense budget. The Senate Appropriations Committee has yet to weigh in. Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen, a member of that committee, emailed me that, “Stars & Stripes provides important information on a range of issues of interest to our troops, their families, and to the general public. I was disappointed to see the [Senate’s defense policy bill] did not include this funding, and I will be urging my colleagues to ensure this issue is addressed as the House and Senate negotiate the final legislation.”
The federal budget process is likely to drag on through the fall.
Unfortunately, funding for Stars and Stripes ends on Oct. 1 and the Pentagon will be looking for congressional intent on whether to fund it past that date. The House has given them their answer. As I write this, the Senate has not.
I also asked Maryland Sen. Ben Cardin for his position. He responded: “There is bipartisan support for the Stars and Stripes for good reason. They deliver relevant news to our troops and the military community. The Trump administration’s constant attacks on the media seem to know no bounds.”
And so the fight for a free press continues.
Tom Zirpoli is the program coordinator of the Human Services Management graduate program at McDaniel College. His column appears Wednesdays. Email him at tzirpoli@mcdaniel.edu.