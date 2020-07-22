Zirpoli: Honor John Lewis, not Columbus as we come to grips with our unabridged history l COMMENTARY

We curiously referred to them as “settlers,” yet Columbus and the others who followed were invaders from Europe and other places across the Atlantic Ocean. They brought diseases that the Native Americans had no natural defenses for, they drove the Native Americans from their homeland, enslaved many others, and killed any Native Americans who got in their way or tried to protect their land from the white invaders. Yet, it was the Native Americans who were always portrayed as the aggressors, and this was reinforced in hundreds of Hollywood movies.