Zirpoli: The state of our children: Report shows they are growing more diverse, healthier, struggling in reading and math

Two variables have had a significant impact on the health of American children since 1990. The Children’s Health Insurance Program and the Affordable Care Act, including the expansion of Medicaid coverage provided in many states, has significantly increased the number of American children with health care insurance. The benefits have been measurable. In 2010, 8 percent of American children were without health insurance. In 2017, only 5 percent of children did not have health insurance. In Massachusetts, 99 percent of children have health insurance. They are followed by Hawaii, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont with 98 percent of children covered. Texas has the nation’s worse record of coverage for children (89 percent), followed by Alaska (90 percent) and Wyoming (90 percent).