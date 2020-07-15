Zirpoli: President Trump should lead or get out of the way | COMMENTARY

Trump wants to fix the economy, but we need to first get the virus under control in order to have a strong economy. Other nations have figured this out. However, Trump is impulsive and impatient. As a result, he pushed for states to open by before they’re ready, and the Republican governors of Arizona, Florida and Texas obliged. Today, those three states have the fastest virus spread in the nation. Instead of being able to open their economies, they are now in crisis mode and many of their hospitals are filling up.