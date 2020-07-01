Zirpoli: Trump is on to something. No test, no report, no problem.

He is like the infant who has not yet developed object permanence or the understanding that objects continue to exist even if they cannot be seen. Until then, when the child drops something from their highchair, if they can no longer see the object, they believe that it has disappeared. After all, they can’t see it and so, it must not exist. Sometime between 4 and 7 months, however, most babies figure out that just because something is out of sight does not mean that it isn’t there anymore.