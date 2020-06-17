Zirpoli: Voting by mail nothing new, promotes democracy

There is a difference, however, in allowing citizens to vote by mail after completing an application and allowing all citizens to vote by mail automatically. It would be nice if, as in Colorado, everyone simply received their ballots in the mail instead of having to apply for one. The application process is unnecessary and costly. It also complicates the process. For example, when thousands of Wisconsin voters applied to vote by mail last month instead of becoming infected with COVID while waiting on line to vote, at least 9,000 of them never received their ballots or received them too late to cast their vote.