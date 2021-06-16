Zirpoli: Trump Republicans appear to be against democracy, vaccinations, unemployment benefits | COMMENTARY

Imagine that the Republican Party was successful in 2020 in overturning the legitimate election of Joe Biden. Imagine they managed to manipulate enough state legislatures to certify the election for Donald Trump, even though he didn’t secure the majority of votes in those states. This possibility is no longer a farfetched fear and has become a concern for 2024. Already in several states, Republican legislatures have taken control away from independent election boards.
I wonder if my Republican friends have given any thought to their long-term plans with this whole “election fraud” story? If they gave Trump four more years in 2020 based upon his false narrative of a “rigged election,” what are their plans for 2024 and beyond? Would Trump not demand they do the same in future elections?
How willing are Republicans to give up on our American democracy just to keep Trump in power? How willing are they to install a Putin-like figure, a lifetime president, in the name of Trump or any other Trump-like politician? There is only one outcome at the end of this road: The end of American democracy. This is what many Republicans are selling today.
The COVID-19 pandemic in America is giving way to vaccines, masks, and effective national leadership. Isn’t it nice to see America leading the world in COVID-19 recovery instead of being the worst in the world? For those who want to give Trump credit for the creation of the vaccines, I hope this thinking inspires more Republicans to get vaccinated.
According to the CDC’s latest listing of states ranked by percentage of the population who’ve received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the top 20 states, including the District of Columbia, all went for Joe Biden in 2020 and are mostly run by Democratic officials. The least vaccinated 25 states all voted for Trump, with the exception of Arizona and Georgia, and are mostly run by Republican officials. Thirteen of the 25 states won by Biden have already hit the 70 percent mark for a first dose and seven more have at least 67 percent.
Trump wants credit for the vaccines even as he refuses to encourage his followers to get vaccinated. He has refused to do a public service announcement, as other former presidents have, to encourage his followers to get vaccinated which, in some cases, could save their lives. He could use his influence for good, but he couldn’t care less about those who seem to adore him.
According to the CDC, most of the people hospitalized for COVID-19 today are unvaccinated, and a large proportion of those who are unvaccinated are Trump supporters. It is interesting that they want Trump to get the credit for a vaccine that they refuse to accept as effective and safe.
At least 24 Republican-led states, including Maryland, have passed or are in the process of passing laws to keep their citizens from collecting the last two months of federal unemployment benefits. They think this extra income over two months (a maximum of $2,400 total) is keeping Americans from returning to work. But separate studies by JPMorgan Chase and the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago found little evidence of this. What they did find was that a majority of the unemployed in America are women.
When school went remote in September 2020, 80 percent of the 1.1 million people who exited the workforce were women who had to stay home with their children, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Daycare was either unavailable due to the pandemic or unaffordable. Of course, we could fix this problem and, like most developed countries, provide quality child care for all American children. This would free up millions of women to return to the workforce. Instead, Republicans would rather cut their unemployment benefits so that these moms are even less able to provide for their children’s care. So much for helping American families.
It is interesting how Republicans have no problem giving millions to billionaires in tax cuts and other special tax-reduction strategies for the wealthy even as we read from IRS documents that many of our nation’s wealthiest individuals and corporations have paid little or no federal taxes for years. Yet, they worry about average Americans getting an extra $2,400 in benefits. And Republicans continue to argue against a minimum federal tax of 15% on the rich and large corporations who pay little to nothing, while most middle-class Americans pay at least that much.
When it comes to the needs of average Americans, they don’t even pretend to care anymore.
Latest Carroll County Times Opinion
Tom Zirpoli is the program director of the Human Services Management graduate program at McDaniel College. He writes from Westminster. His column appears Wednesdays. E-mail him at tzirpoli@mcdaniel.edu.