Zirpoli: Trump Republicans appear to be against democracy, vaccinations, unemployment benefits | COMMENTARY

When school went remote in September 2020, 80 percent of the 1.1 million people who exited the workforce were women who had to stay home with their children, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Daycare was either unavailable due to the pandemic or unaffordable. Of course, we could fix this problem and, like most developed countries, provide quality child care for all American children. This would free up millions of women to return to the workforce. Instead, Republicans would rather cut their unemployment benefits so that these moms are even less able to provide for their children’s care. So much for helping American families.