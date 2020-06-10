Zirpoli: Improvements needed to professionalize police work

In Buffalo, New York, two police officers pushed a 75-year-old man to the ground and 57 other police officers walked by as the man laid on the ground, unconscious and bleeding from his ear. After the two police officers were suspended and charged with assault, the other 57 resigned from their emergency response team in protest. No, not in protest of their peers’ inappropriate behavior, but in protest of their suspensions. In fact, they all should be charged with dereliction of duty after leaving an injured man on the street without rendering aid.