Zirpoli: Improvements needed to professionalize police work

It has been inspiring to see some police departments deescalate conflicts with protesters, kneel with them, and even march with them.
These are true professionals who understand how necessary it is to establish relationships and build trust within their communities. In other cases, unfortunately, I’m finding it difficult to distinguish the police from the rioters.
In Asheville, North Carolina, police officers attacked a group of EMTs and other medical providers who had set up a medical assistance tent. The police pushed them aside, tore down their tent, and literally stomped on their medical supplies.
In Austin, Texas, police attacked a doctor while he was treating an injured protester on the street. And in New York City, a doctor was arrested for doing the same.
In Buffalo, New York, two police officers pushed a 75-year-old man to the ground and 57 other police officers walked by as the man laid on the ground, unconscious and bleeding from his ear. After the two police officers were suspended and charged with assault, the other 57 resigned from their emergency response team in protest. No, not in protest of their peers’ inappropriate behavior, but in protest of their suspensions. In fact, they all should be charged with dereliction of duty after leaving an injured man on the street without rendering aid.
These are but a few of many examples of violence across our nation initiated by the police, not protesters. There is ample video evidence to document these incidents and they are disturbing to watch. It is frequently stated that while police brutality has gone on for decades, phone cameras now provide the evidence.
The city of Minneapolis has now banned the use of chokeholds or “neck restraints” by the police which, according to their own records, have been employed 237 times since 2015. Perhaps we also need policies about not attacking doctors and EMTs, and, yes, it is your job to help unconscious people lying on the ground and bleeding. If such common-sense rules are necessary, perhaps cities need to look at their recruitment standards.
The city of Minneapolis also added that “any officer who sees another officer commits any unauthorized use of force, including any chokehold or neck restraint, must try to intervene verbally and even physically. If they don’t, they’d be subject to discipline as severe as if they themselves had used the prohibited force.”
In most other professional fields, not reporting abuse is considered abuse. This has been the case for decades. Other professions also self-monitor. They understand that the behavior of a few misfits puts their entire field in a negative light. They have systems to review and report errors for the purpose of improving performance.
Unfortunately, some police officers are allowed to act with impunity.
Their leaders oversee a culture where inappropriate behavior is tolerated and defended. Police unions also play a significant role in defending the indefensible and diminishing the professionalism of police work.
This was demonstrated by the 57 police officers in Buffalo who decided to stand up for the inappropriate behavior of their members rather than working to enhance their team’s reputation and profession.
Instead of being embarrassed by members of their team pushing an old man to the ground, they are outraged at being held accountable. They are like spoiled children always getting away with inappropriate behavior, then having a tantrum when finally facing a consequence.
Fortunately, many police departments are professionalizing their ranks with success. Many have refocused training in building community relationships and teaching deescalation skills. These efforts have produced positive results in large and small towns.
Kevin Murphy, the white chief of police for Montgomery Alabama, requires his officers to take a course in the history of civil rights so that they may better understand why there is so little trust between his department and the majority black population there. He also reminds them that it is “not their job to punish lawbreakers.”
“Their job,” he says, “is to bring them to justice.”
Some say that we demand too much from the police. We expect them to handle traffic control, addiction issues, domestic violence, juvenile delinquency, student behavior in schools, and crime. All of this with a high school education, the minimum requirement for many police departments.
As one former police commissioner stated, “The problem is not that we lack a playbook for fixing the police. The problem is that we have not successfully followed the one we have.” In addition, as one Minneapolis police officer stated, we have failed to “weed out bad cops” like the officer who had 17 complaints against him before murdering George Floyd.
Tom Zirpoli is the program coordinator of the Human Services Management graduate program at McDaniel College. His column appears on Wednesdays. Email him at tzirpoli@mcdaniel.edu.