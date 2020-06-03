Zirpoli: White America must stand for black justice

It was good to see several rank-and-file Minneapolis police officers speak out against their peers who killed Floyd. It is about time. But their condemnation needs to be stronger and louder. The officer who held his knee on Floyd’s neck had at least 17 prior complaints against him. Yet, according to The New York Times, “he received no discipline other than two letters of reprimand.” A Justice Department review recommended that the Minneapolis Police Department “improve its system for flagging problematic officers” after finding that black people accounted for more than 60 percent of police shootings while black residents accounted for only 20% of the population. But nothing changed.