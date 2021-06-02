Zirpoli: The difference between education and indoctrination | COMMENTARY

Some Republicans are accusing teachers and college professors of indoctrinating their students. I think the basic problem here is that they don’t understand the difference between education and indoctrination or facts from opinion. So let me put on my professor hat and see if I can help.
A Google search led me to this definition from an unknown author: “Education involves the seeking of facts, and learning about what is the truth, and what is not. Indoctrination is aimed at influencing people to believe in facts, without being able to back up their facts with anything but opinion.”
So, you see, when teachers say that 81 million (votes) is greater than 74 million, this is an example of education, not indoctrination. It may sound like indoctrination to many Republicans because, in their opinion, Trump won the election. However, they don’t have facts to support their opinion. Thus, when Trump repeatedly tells his followers that he won the election, he is trying to indoctrinate them or get them to believe something that has no basis in fact. Of course, this indoctrination benefits him personally as most efforts to indoctrinate usually benefit the indoctrinator.
Indoctrination is also trying to convince people, without any facts, that the election was fraudulent, that the machines were fixed, that millions of people voted illegally. Education tells us that evidence of election fraud has not been found by independent observers, and over 60 court cases reviewing the facts, including the Supreme Court.
Education is telling people that vaccinations are generally safe and effective in protecting people from hospitalization or death due to COVID-19. Education is telling people that vaccines will help our nation beat the virus and allow us to return to our normal routines. The facts support these two statements and millions of people who have been vaccinated provide us with the evidence. Indoctrination is trying to convince people that the vaccines are not safe, are unnecessary, and that doctors are injecting us with microchips. The last example is indoctrination aided by ignorance. People who try to indoctrinate others usually target people’s ignorance.
Education is looking at the data on an issue and coming to a logical conclusion. Indoctrination is repeatedly telling people something that is not supported by the evidence. For example, Republicans like to tell us that tax cuts for the rich will benefit all Americans. But the facts (education) tell us that repeatedly cutting taxes for the rich since the 1980s has simply made the rich much richer while having few benefits for the average American family.
Another example of how politicians have confused education and indoctrination was presented by Bryan Anderson of the Associated Press. Anderson wrote about how legislatures in 16 Republican-controlled states are considering or passing laws to prevent teachers from “indoctrinating” students about race. In Oklahoma, for example, teachers can no longer talk about people as being “racist” or “oppressive.” This begs the question of how students will learn about World War II, the Holocaust, Germany under Adolf Hitler, American slavery, the civil rights movement, lynching in the South, and on and on. Talk about cancel culture.
Teaching our children about slavery or racism in America is not indoctrination. In fact, slavery is a critical topic in our nation’s history and provides the proper context to many of our current challenges regarding race. It is not indoctrination to learn about the bad things in our nation’s history or the bad things that some Americans did. If we don’t learn from our past mistakes, we are likely to repeat them. So, yes, our children should learn about George Wallace and the Jim Crow South, and accurately refer to them as “racist” and “oppressive.”
Indoctrination sometimes uses deception and reflection. Comparing the Black Lives Matter protests with the riot on Jan. 6, when supporters of the Republican Party tried to overthrow a presidential election, is an example of both. One is a fight for equal rights and justice for all Americans. The other is tyranny and an attack on our democratic processes as outlined in our Constitution. It is not difficult to tell the difference unless you have been indoctrinated.
It seems that some Republican legislators don’t want teachers to teach anything they perceive as negative about our American history. For these folks, ignorance is bliss (and keeps them in power). It is not indoctrination they fear; they fear education and an educated populace. In the end, however, history teaches us that education is stronger than indoctrination and will win the day, regardless of these attacks on free speech.
Tom Zirpoli is the program coordinator of the Human Services Management program at McDaniel College. He writes from Westminster. His column appears Wednesdays. Email him at tzirpoli@mcdaniel.edu.