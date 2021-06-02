Zirpoli: The difference between education and indoctrination | COMMENTARY

So, you see, when teachers say that 81 million (votes) is greater than 74 million, this is an example of education, not indoctrination. It may sound like indoctrination to many Republicans because, in their opinion, Trump won the election. However, they don’t have facts to support their opinion. Thus, when Trump repeatedly tells his followers that he won the election, he is trying to indoctrinate them or get them to believe something that has no basis in fact. Of course, this indoctrination benefits him personally as most efforts to indoctrinate usually benefit the indoctrinator.