Zirpoli: Netanyahu copies Trump in their need to hold on to power | COMMENTARY

Graham went on to say during his visit that the U.S. needed to send more financial aid to Israel as a show of support for Netanyahu. U.S. taxpayers already send Israel about $3.8 billion per year. Graham’s request prompted many U.S. voters to wonder why he wants to spend more American tax dollars for many things he calls “socialism” here at home, but supports for the citizens of Israel. For example, they have universal health care, something Graham, Cruz, and Hagerty refer to as “socialism” and refuse to consider for the citizens of the United States. The people of Israel also benefit from a heavily subsidized college and university education. Yet, Graham, Cruz, and Hagerty don’t want to expand free public education for American preschoolers and community college students, as proposed by President Joe Biden.