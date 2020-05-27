Zirpoli: Amid coronavirus tragedy, time to assess our residential models of care

During this pandemic, group homes for people with disabilities in Maryland have suffered significantly fewer COVID-19 outbreaks than nursing homes or larger residential settings for the disabled. In Maryland, there have been about 200 positive cases and 20 deaths among the thousands of residents with disabilities living in group homes. In states where people with disabilities are still kept in large residential facilities, similar to nursing homes, COVID-19 has been devastating. In Texas, for example, a 400-bed facility for adults with developmental disabilities has reported over 100 residents and employees infected. Similar situations are reported in other states that still maintain the single large facility model of care and have not transitioned to the group home model.