Zirpoli: Republicans rejecting the evidence of their eyes and ears | COMMENTARY

We don’t need the FBI to tell us what was obvious. All one has to do is look at their Facebook pages and their tweets going back for years to see who they are. Also, over 400 have since been arrested and many have revealed their motives and who inspired them that day. Many are now facing jail time and believe that Trump let them down by not giving them pardons. But, of course, this is what Trump does. He uses people for his own purposes, then he drops them like a rock.