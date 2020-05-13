Zirpoli: Trump’s skewed worldview on COVID-19 testing

I have to chuckle when I hear Trump talk about China’s dishonesty about the severity of their COVID-19 infection after spending January and February praising China for their handling of the crisis. As he blames China for hiding the severity of the virus in China, Trump tries to hide the severity of the virus here in America. He will not allow the Centers for Disease Control to hold briefings about the virus. He recently blocked publication of a CDC report on how Americans should respond to the virus as we open businesses. He will not allow our nation’s experts to testify at House hearings. It seems the scientists at the CDC don’t share Trump’s optimism, so it is best to keep them quiet and us in the dark. Unlike China, however, and to Trump’s despair, America has a free press.