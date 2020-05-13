Zirpoli: Trump’s skewed worldview on COVID-19 testing

When President Donald Trump said on March 7 that “Anybody that wants a test can get a test,” little did we know that he was referring to “anybody” working in the White House.
After finding out that one of his White House personal assistants had tested positive, Trump announced that he would now be tested daily, instead of weekly. Trump is having everyone else working at the White House tested regularly, too, so they can determine who can safely work there.
Before a weekend meeting with 20 House Republicans, Trump had them all tested, and they received results in minutes before they could meet with him. CNN reported Sunday that “the president has told people he doesn’t want to be near anyone who hasn’t been tested.”
Wouldn’t it be nice if hospitals, nursing homes, and group homes had this level of testing? Then we would know who could work safely and who should stay home. Think of the thousands of lives at nursing homes alone that could have been saved with regular testing.
Trump appears to understand the concept of preventative testing in his workplace, yet he has stated that testing is unnecessary for American businesses to open. He wants America to return to work without knowing if they or their colleagues are sick while he and those around him have the luxury of daily testing.
No wonder Trump thinks that “anybody that wants a test can get a test.” This is his experience, after all. Meanwhile, he is unable or unwilling to understand the experience of average Americans forced to work without knowing if their colleagues or customers are safe.
Trump keeps stating that America is testing more people than anyone else. But as of May 9, only 26 out of every 1,000 Americans or about 2.6 percent of the population has been tested. Many nations are doing better. For example, Canada has tested 28 per 1,000 (2.8 percent); New Zealand, 39 per 1,000 (3.9 percent); Italy, 41 per 1,000 (4.1 percent), and Denmark 53 per 1,000 (5.3 percent).
Trump says America has “the best tests.” Well, the White House does.
Their tests provide results within an hour. The majority of Americas, meanwhile, must wait days for results. Is there any doubt as to why Trump has such a skewed view of COVID-19 testing?
I have to chuckle when I hear Trump talk about China’s dishonesty about the severity of their COVID-19 infection after spending January and February praising China for their handling of the crisis. As he blames China for hiding the severity of the virus in China, Trump tries to hide the severity of the virus here in America. He will not allow the Centers for Disease Control to hold briefings about the virus. He recently blocked publication of a CDC report on how Americans should respond to the virus as we open businesses. He will not allow our nation’s experts to testify at House hearings. It seems the scientists at the CDC don’t share Trump’s optimism, so it is best to keep them quiet and us in the dark. Unlike China, however, and to Trump’s despair, America has a free press.
Some Republican governors are also trying to keep their citizens in the dark. Florida’s governor stopped posting the numbers of new cases in his state. Nebraska’s governor stopped publishing infection numbers in his state’s meatpacking plants. Trump has ordered the plants to reopen without the benefit of regular testing for the workers there like they enjoy in the White House.
One would think that Trump should have learned some lessons after trying to hide the seriousness of COVID-19 in America for months. His denials did not make the virus go away and, in fact, have made the spread far worse than it needed to be. Now, he is back to his ludicrous denials on how quickly all of this will go away and how quickly the economy will improve.
Trump reminds me of the guy behind the curtain in the Wizard of Oz who wants you to believe that he is the all and powerful wizard. Yet, nothing he has predicted about this virus or the economy has come true. The virus did not “disappear like a miracle” and America did not “come out of this just fine.”
National polling shows that only about one in three Americans trust Trump’s handling of this pandemic. At a time when facts can save lives, we can be comforted that a majority of Americans still have enough sense to recognize the difference.
Tom Zirpoli is the program coordinator of the Human Services Management graduate program at McDaniel College. His column appears Wednesdays. Email him at tzirpoli@mcdanieledu.