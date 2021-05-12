Zirpoli: The politicization of religion contributes to a declining flock | COMMENTARY

Before you wonder about the morality of the younger generation who are not part of an organized religion, consider that “today’s young people are uniquely conscientious — less likely to fight, drink, use hard drugs, or have premarital sex than previous generations,” according to Derek Thompson writing for The Atlantic. “They may not be able to quote from the Book of Matthew, but their economic and social politics — which insist on protections for the politically meek and the historically persecuted — aren’t so far from a certain reading of the beatitudes.”