Zirpoli: The states that are givers and takers of federal dollars may surprise

The myth of traditionally Democratic states needing to be “propped up” as former Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan once stated, is a topic that Republicans leading states may want to shy away from. The same goes for the recent statement from Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin when he said, “We are getting the federal government out of the business of subsidizing states.” I hope Mnuchin checked with Sen. McConnell before he made that statement since Kentucky is usually first in line when it comes to federal subsidies.