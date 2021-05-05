Zirpoli: To most Americans, old-man Biden seems pretty clear-minded | COMMENTARY

During an October 2020 presidential debate and throughout the presidential campaign, the former president warned that if Biden were elected, “you will have a recession, the likes of which you’ve never seen. Your 401K’s will go to hell and it’ll be a very, very sad day for this country.” The Dow Jones closed at 30,814 points on Jan. 19, Trump’s last full day in office. One hundred days later on April 29, the Dow Jones closed at 34,060 points, a 10.5 percent increase in 100 days. Not bad for a “low-energy” guy. Also, while Trump had a negative net job growth after four years in office, Biden scored near record-breaking job growth in his first three-months on the job, according to the Labor Department.