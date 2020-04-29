Zirpoli: Most Americans are being smart and patient

Meanwhile, many Americans are bearing even greater hardships while trying to keep us safe. Two married Detroit first-responders, for example, one a police officer for 25 years and the other a firefighter for 18 years, lost their 5-year-old daughter to complications from COVID-19. I’m sure that both of them will wonder, for the rest of their lives, if one of them infected their daughter while trying to serve their community. Talk about sacrifices.