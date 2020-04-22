Zirpoli: Trump vs. the World Health Organization

Trump is upset because he says, the WHO, “Willingly took China’s assurances to face value” and “pushed China’s misinformation” about COVID-19. This is interesting because it was Trump who made 15 positive comments and tweets during January and February congratulating and thanking China for their COVID-19 response. On Jan. 24, for example, Trump tweeted, “China has been working very hard to contain the Coronavirus. The United States greatly appreciates their efforts and transparency. It will all work out well. In particular, on behalf of the American people.”