Zirpoli: A tale of two states’ voting laws: Colorado makes it easy to vote, Georgia does the opposite | COMMENTARY

In Georgia, the new law limits ballot boxes in several ways. First, the law calls for one ballot box per 100,000 voters per county compared to every 9,400 voters in Colorado. For the people living in Atlanta, the new law cuts the number of ballot drop boxes from the 94 they had in 2020 to just 23. In addition, instead of the boxes being accessible 24 hours per day, as they are in Colorado, the Georgia law limits access to ballot boxes by placing them inside government office buildings available only during business hours. Thus, if you work during the day, you can’t deposit your ballot after hours.