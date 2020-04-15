Zirpoli: Grateful for direct support professionals, for whom social distancing with clients is not possible

Under normal circumstances, the two-year, live-in graduate internship is life-changing. While none of my graduate students signed up for a pandemic, they have risen to the occasion and are managing their homes like professionals. All of our clients across all of our county agencies are locked down in our homes because many of them are medically fragile. We understand that COVID-19 would likely be deadly for many of the people we serve. We also understand that one positive case would quickly run through a home and this is why these clients and staff must be a priority for COVID-19 testing.