Zirpoli: Politicians want corporate money, not their opinion | COMMENTARY

Republicans are angry at Delta Air Lines, Coca-Cola, American Air Lines, Major League Baseball, and other companies based in Georgia and Texas, for supporting voting rights. They were already angry at the National Football League for players kneeling in protest of police killings of unarmed Black men. It seems some people would prefer their sports teams to just play ball and not remind them of American injustices during the national anthem. One might think that for some white folks these players are athletic slaves without human rights, performing for their entertainment. Free speech does not apply to them. How dare they stand up (or kneel) for our national values.