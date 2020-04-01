Zirpoli: We all play a role in stopping the spread of coronavirus

Many U.S. hospitals reach capacity during the annual flu season with beds placed in hallways because of limited capacity. Add COVID-19 to the mix and American hospitals are being overwhelmed, especially in high-populated cities like New York City. Our limited bed capacity is another reason why we need to decrease the spread as quickly as possible. Again comparing this virus to the Flu, the CDC expects that up to 20 percent of people with COVID-19 may need to be hospitalized compared to about 2 percent with the Flu.