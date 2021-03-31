Zirpoli: Former Maggie’s owner Jim Breuer made a difference through his community service | COMMENTARY

As Breuer tells the story, his restaurant held a golf outing with a group of customers, raised some money, and decided to donate it to our agency. That, according to Breuer, was the start of Target’s golf tournament. So I went to Maggie’s, introduced myself to Breuer as the new CEO of Target Community & Educational Services, and told him of my predicament. He assured me that if I would be responsible for gathering the sponsors, he would organize the tournament itself. I was relieved. After that, our agency had many successful golf tournaments with Breuer as our leader and Maggie’s as our primary sponsor. We do not hold golf tournaments anymore, but I will always be grateful to Breuer for his early and ongoing support of our agency.