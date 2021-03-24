Zirpoli: Shifting views on who benefits from government assistance in the United States | COMMENTARY

Except for Texas, the rest of us can count on electricity from a national electric grid that provides backup in times of emergencies. Isolated, the Texas grid didn’t hold up in a winter storm and their citizens were literally left in the dark and cold. Being off the national grid may sound romantic and free, but there are efficiencies in being part of a larger society. The highway interstate system, built by the federal government, is just one example of this. On the other hand, 50 states doing their own thing has been a deadly strategy for over 530,000 Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic.