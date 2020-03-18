Zirpoli: America needs competent government and leaders, particularly during a crisis

Ronald Reagan liked to tell people that the government could not solve problems for Americans because the government was the problem. Ever since, Republicans have tried to cut government services, especially for the poor and middle class. Schools, hospitals, nursing homes, group homes for the disabled, roads, bridges, I could go on. Name one of these that has not been neglected by our federal government as we give away trillions in tax cuts that benefit the rich and shower the Pentagon with more money than the general's request.