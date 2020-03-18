Zirpoli: America needs competent government and leaders, particularly during a crisis

Now that President Donald Trump has gone from calling the COVID-19 outbreak a “total hoax” to recognizing it as a “national emergency,” we can begin to deal with the crisis with the seriousness it deserves.
Ronald Reagan liked to tell people that the government could not solve problems for Americans because the government was the problem. Ever since, Republicans have tried to cut government services, especially for the poor and middle class. Schools, hospitals, nursing homes, group homes for the disabled, roads, bridges, I could go on. Name one of these that has not been neglected by our federal government as we give away trillions in tax cuts that benefit the rich and shower the Pentagon with more money than the general's request.
As Heather Cox Richardson wrote in one of her recent Letters to America, “We have decimated our government bureaucracy and expertise, slashed taxes and the social safety net, and crippled our infrastructure, all in the name of promoting American business and the individualism that, in theory, encourages economic growth. And now, the coronavirus pandemic is putting their system to the test. So far, it is failing miserably.”
Kentucky’s new Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear has been in office for four months. Yet, he has demonstrated extraordinary leadership for the people of his state. With his daily news conferences, according to The Huffington Post, Beshear “has struck a calm but urgent tone and empowered Kentucky’s public health officials to speak frankly and clearly about the depth of the outbreak in the Bluegrass State, the potential for it to get worse, and the steps his government is taking to mitigate it.”
Meanwhile, the man Beshear replaced, former Republican Gov. Matt Bevin, was tweeting, “Chicken Little has just confirmed that the sky IS indeed falling. … Everyone is advised to take cover immediately and to bring lots of toilet paper.”
Bevin is noted for his anti-vaccination conspiracies and bragging about taking his nine children to a “pox party” in order to expose them to chickenpox instead of getting them vaccinated.
As a result of his poor health care policies in Kentucky, between 2017 and 2019, his state suffered a significant hepatitis outbreak. He refused to expand the hepatitis vaccination program during the outbreak and by the time he was forced to change his mind, 4,000 Kentuckians were infected and nearly 60 had died. Due to his incompetence and ignorance, one-third of the hepatitis deaths in America in 2019 lived in Kentucky.
Leadership matters. Like Bevin, President Donald Trump has undercut our nation’s ability to respond to an outbreak like COVID-19. He has reduced the number of employees at the CDC by 700 through a three-year hiring freeze. At the same time, he has undercut Americans’ ability to secure health care insurance. The Affordable Care Act added 10 million Americans to health care coverage and Trump has been trying to kill it ever since.
Like Bevin, Trump is a sponge for conspiracy theories and, like Bevin’s response to the hepatitis outbreak in Kentucky, Trump’s slow response to the COVID-19 outbreak in America, especially in the area of testing, has likely increased the spread of infection.
Americans are trying to figure out what to do with the kids who are home from school because we live in a nation that doesn’t invest in health care or child care. That would be socialism, we are told. That is bad, we are told. Yet, most other developed countries have figured out how to do both: provide health care and child care for all.
When we get through all of this, when we get our kids back to school, and we all get back to our regular lives, I hope we remember how ill-prepared we were for this outbreak so that we can better prepare for the next crisis. By last Wednesday, South Korea had tested more than 230,000 people compared to only 11,000 in the US. Trump didn’t make us greater, his health care cuts have made us more vulnerable.
As President Trump tweeted in 2013 to President Obama, “Leadership: Whatever happens, you’re responsible. If it doesn’t happen, you’re responsible.”
When asked about COVID-19 testing delays, however, Trump said, “No, I don’t take responsibility at all.” When asked about eliminating the White House office to handle pandemics, he responded, “I had nothing to do with that.”
For a man who once said, “Only I can fix it,” he seems to be out of the loop.
Tom Zirpoli is the program coordinator of the Human Services Management graduate program at McDaniel College. His column appears Wednesdays. Email him at tzirpoli@mcdaniel.edu.