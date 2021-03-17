Zirpoli: Cancel culture is Republican rallying cry, voter suppression laws passing, vaccine theory silly, other observations | COMMENTARY

10. Trump wants people to donate directly to him, not to other candidates or to the Republican National Committee. He sent a letter to the RNC telling them to stop using his name in their fundraising literature. Sorry, Trump, but you are a public figure and you don’t get to decide who can talk or write about you. But we get it. You want all the money for yourself and you want total control of the GOP. But, your insurrection failed, this is not Russia, and you are not Vladimir Putin.