Zirpoli: Sorry Sen. Sanders, Americans want a break, not a revolution

“At this very moment, the political establishment and financial elite are plotting our defeat. It is up to us to decide whether our movement prevails. Can you rush a donation to help us beat the campaigns and super PACs spending big to stop us and our movement?”
So goes Sen. Bernie Sanders’ Facebook ad after he underperformed in last week’s Super Tuesday primary contests. In Sanders’ mind, he lost 10 out of 14 states to former Vice President Joe Biden because “the political establishment” is plotting his defeat. According to Sanders, millions of people who voted for Biden last week were somehow forced to vote for him.
Sanders lost the majority of Super Tuesday primaries last week because, for one reason, he was unable to get his base, mostly young people, to the polls. In fact, fewer young people voted last Tuesday than they did in previous election cycles, which is a low standard.
Young voters are notorious slackers when it comes to voting. You can’t count on them and Sanders desperately needs them.
In response to people who say that Sanders can’t beat Donald Trump, Sanders says that the excitement of his campaign will drive new young voters to the polls. Well, we had 14 experiments last week and in 10 of them, Sanders failed to drive voters of any age to the polls. In fact, only about 15 percent of the voters across those states were under 30 years of age. While some states like Virginia did break records for turnout, Biden overwhelmingly won those states.
Biden supporters are not, contrary to what Sanders says, driven by the establishment. They are being driven by wanting to win in November. A majority of white voters, African American voters, and older voters supporting Biden showed up to make this point. Younger voters, supporting Sanders, stayed home.
Biden won the overwhelming majority of African American voters (56 percent) across all Super Tuesday primaries which put him over the top in several southern states. But he also won a slim majority of white voters. This is not the “establishment” talking; it is the American people.
Sanders is not a victim of the establishment; he is a victim of his own campaign. He believes that Americans want a revolution to fix health care, college tuition, child care, and a long list of other problems that certainly need fixing. But after three years of Trump, Americans need a break, not a revolution. We are ready for a steady hand, even if it’s an old hand.
Yes, health care and a slew of other problems in America need to be fixed. But Americans don’t do quick fixes very well. When we do, we tend to get into trouble (see the long list of Middle East wars). We do better with slow and steady. We will get there eventually and we will likely do the right thing, but certainly not as fast as some of us would like.
Contrary to what Sanders is saying, the establishment did not force other presidential candidates to drop out of the race and endorse Biden. His comments on this topic are insulting to people like Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg, Kamala Harris, and Beto O’Rourke. They dropped out because they did not see a path to win. They supported Biden because he is a moderate, as they describe themselves, and because they see beating Trump as their primary goal.
Michael Bloomberg didn’t drop out of the race because the establishment told him to. He dropped out of the race and endorsed Biden because he dislikes Trump and what Trump is doing to our nation.
Bloomberg will continue to contribute to the campaigns of Democratic candidates up and down the ballot. But Bloomberg’s money will not compare to the money Trump will raise, so Democrats will need all the help they can get.
It is still early in the race and Sanders has time to pull off a victory. In fact, his chances improved last week when Sen. Elizabeth Warren dropped out of the race. Many of her voters will move to Sanders. My crystal ball, however, told me Biden was going to do as well in the six primaries or caucuses on March 10 as he did on Super Tuesday, March 3.
Meanwhile, Sanders says he will continue to run, as he did against Hilary Clinton, hurting her campaign and ultimately helping Trump. He will continue to blame the Democratic establishment and the party he refuses to join, but he needs to look into a mirror and see the real problem.
Tom Zirpoli is the program director for the Human Services Management graduate program at McDaniel College. He writes from Westminster. His column appears on Wednesdays. Email him at tzirpoli@mcdaniel.edu.