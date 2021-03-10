Zirpoli: Competent, professional, empathetic and, yes, nice; Biden is in stark contrast to his predecessor in every way | COMMENTARY

It seems the worst Biden critics can come up with is that Biden is too nice. Indeed, the president isn’t insulting his fellow Americans or our allies. While he may be nice, unlike his predecessor, he isn’t a fool exchanging love letters with dictators. He isn’t calling the American free press “the enemy of the people,” or our dead soldiers “losers.” Nor is he defending the actions of white supremacists or encouraging domestic terrorists to overturn elections. These are low standards of conduct for a president, for sure, yet this is where we were a couple of months ago.