Zirpoli: Trump is right. The system is rigged

As stated by The Chicago Tribune, “all 11 of Trump’s recent pardons had connections” with Fox News, with friends of Trump, or had contributed to the Trump campaign. The Justice Department has an Office of the Pardon Attorney where they are sifting through 14,000 clemency petitions from ordinary people without connections. They must be twiddling their thumbs these days because, for Trump, pardons have nothing to do with fairness or justice; a pardon is a currency to reward loyalty.