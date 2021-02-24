Zirpoli: Political parties have different constituents, as evidenced in Texas | COMMENTARY

So you see, Republicans in Texas do govern. However, their goals are different. They take care of their rich and powerful friends running the power companies. The folks who donate to their campaigns and keep them in power. And while Sen. Ted Cruz was flying to Mexico to get out of the cold, his Democratic challenger from 2018, Beto O’Rourke, was setting up phone banks and organized people to go door to door to check on folks. Another Democrat, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez from New York, who Republicans love to hate, raised over $4 million to support food banks and other services for the people of Texas. Then she traveled to Texas to volunteer.